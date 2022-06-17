Zelensky spoke with President of European Commission von der Leyen and President of European Council Michel

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Charles Michel.

According to Censor.NЕТ, he stated this in Twіtter.

"Continued the dialogue with the presidents of the European Commission and the European Council. Thanked Ursuli von der Leyen for the EC's positive conclusion on granting Ukraine candidate status. Ukraine will continue the course of pro-European reforms," Zelensky wrote on Friday night.

"With Charles Michel we coordinated steps on the eve of the historic meeting of the European Council on June 23-24. Thank you EU leaders for believing in Ukraine's European future!" - also wrote the President of Ukraine.

