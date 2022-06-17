During day, Russia killed 4 and wounded 6 civilians in Donetsk region, - head of RMA Kyrylenko. INFOGRAPHICS

As a result of Russian military operations in Donetsk region on Friday, 4 civilians were killed and 6 more were wounded.

This was stated by the head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Russia is killing civilians! On June 17, the Russians killed 4 civilians in Donetsk region: 2 in Panteleimonivka, 1 in Bakhmut and 1 in Krasnohorivka. Another 6 civilians were injured. It is currently impossible to determine the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha. " he said.

