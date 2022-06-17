Rashists shelled Krasnopillya community in Sumy region with "Grads," - RMA
This was stated by Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, head of the Sumy Regional Military, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.
On the Krasnopillya community, the Rashists struck with drones, mortars, and MLRS.
"After 3 p.m., two enemy drones flew in. One of them dropped an explosive device, the other one was destroyed. After 7 p.m., mortar fire from the Russian territory, 24 arrivals on the community's territory began. After 8 p.m., the enemies began shelling the parishes with Grad missiles. The civilian infrastructure and household premises were damaged," Zhyvytsky reported.
The Myropillya community came under mortar and artillery fire: "Mortar and artillery shelling of the Myropillya community began at 19:30. The total number of bursts was 40 (forty), including: 12 120 mm mines, 15 shells 12 12 mm .
There were no casualties in all cases.