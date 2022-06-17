Rashists shelled Krasnopillya community in Sumy region with "Grads," - RMA

The enemy fired mortars and artillery at the Krasnopillya and Myropillya communities in the Sumy region.

This was stated by Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, head of the Sumy Regional Military, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

On the Krasnopillya community, the Rashists struck with drones, mortars, and MLRS.

"After 3 p.m., two enemy drones flew in. One of them dropped an explosive device, the other one was destroyed. After 7 p.m., mortar fire from the Russian territory, 24 arrivals on the community's territory began. After 8 p.m., the enemies began shelling the parishes with Grad missiles. The civilian infrastructure and household premises were damaged," Zhyvytsky reported.

The Myropillya community came under mortar and artillery fire: "Mortar and artillery shelling of the Myropillya community began at 19:30. The total number of bursts was 40 (forty), including: 12 120 mm mines, 15 shells 12 12 mm .

There were no casualties in all cases.

