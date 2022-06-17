Scholz on arms deliveries to Ukraine: "It will arrive on time"

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz assured that German weapons, which Berlin promised to provide to Ukraine to counter Russian troops, would arrive on time.

Scholz said this in an interview with DPA, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukranian truth.

Asked if Ukraine would be able to get German weapons in time to turn the tide of hostilities in the Donbass, Scholz said: "It will arrive in time."

The German Chancellor added that some countries have been waiting two or three years to receive weapons from Germany, and the relevant protocols are being amended to deliver them to Ukraine more quickly.

"The specific things that we can provide now will be provided after preparation...without preparation these weapons cannot be used. We will provide anti-missile systems capable of protecting Odessa and Kyiv. Also with Britain and the United States, we have decided that we will provide multiple rocket launchers," Scholz noted.

Germany had earlier announced plans to supply the Ukrainian Armed Forces with the Gepard, Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers, the Iris-T anti-aircraft system and the Mars multiple rocket launcher system.

But the government noted that for organizational and security reasons it was difficult to talk about the schedule for supplying weapons to Ukraine.