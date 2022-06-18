Italy prepares for state of emergency due to restriction of gas supplies from Russia state of emergency due to restriction of gas supplies from Russia

Italy may declare a state of high alert regarding gas next week if Russia continues to limit its supplies through the country's gas transportation system.

The state of high alert will cause a number of measures aimed at reducing consumption, including rationing gas to certain industrial consumers in accordance with existing contracts, increasing electricity production at coal-fired thermal power plants, and requesting the import of more gas from other suppliers.

Italy's available gas emergency protocol provides for three stages of transition from a state of preliminary preparedness, imposed in late February following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, to a state of high alert and then to a state of emergency.

It is reported that over the past few months, Italian thermal power plants have accumulated the coal they need to increase their output. When the situation worsens further, for example if there are great difficulties in replenishing their gas storage, Rome could declare a state of emergency and take even more aggressive measures to save gas.

