In order to restore supply routes, occupiers plan to lay additional railway in Kharkiv direction, - General Staff

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is trying to prevent the Defense Forces from entering the state border of Ukraine and the rear of the Russian group of troops operating in the Slovyansk direction.

on June 18

Thus, the one hundred and fifteenth day of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion began.

In the Volyn, Polissya and Seversky directions, the situation has not changed significantly.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is trying to prevent the Defense Forces from entering the state border of Ukraine and the rear of the Russian group of troops operating in the Slovyansk direction. In order to restore supply routes through railway overpasses, it plans to lay additional railway. The Russian occupiers fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of Kozacha Lopan, Petrovka, Korobochkine and Pryshib.

In the Slovyansk direction, the main efforts of the enemy continue to focus on the offensive in the direction of the city of Slovyansk, the fighting continues. The aggressor carried out systematic artillery shelling in the areas of the settlements of Dibrivne, Dolyna, Krasnopillya, Hrushuvakha, and Adamivka. In the area of ​​the settlement of Krasnopillya tried to resume assault operations, fights proceed.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy continues to focus its main efforts on the Severodonetsk and Bakhmut directions.

They was not active in the Lyman direction. They fired artillery at the Sidorov and Mayakov districts.

In the Severodonetsk direction, the enemy continues to fire from artillery and multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and civilian infrastructure near Lysychansk, Metolkin, Ustynivka and Voronov.

Fighting continues for the city of Severodonetsk. In order to improve the tactical situation, enemy units tried to carry out assault operations outside the city, but were unsuccessful.

In the Bakhmut direction, in addition to our positions, the enemy fired artillery of various calibers at the civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Zolote, Spirne, Berestove, Soledar, Klinove, and Troitske.

Not far from Hirske, Berestovo and Kodema, Ukrainian troops once again inflicted losses on the enemy. After unsuccessful assaults, the occupiers withdrew.

As a result of fire damage by the Defense Forces of Ukraine units

The 11th Separate Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 1st Army Corps suffered significant losses and was withdrawn from the area of ​​hostilities to restore combat capability.

In the Avdiivsky, Kurakhivsky, Novopavlovsky and Zaporizhzhya directions, the enemy did not take active action. They fired on civilian infrastructure from barrel and jet artillery in the settlements of Kamyanka, Avdiivka, Opytne, Volodymyrivka, Novosilka and Shcherbaky.

In the South Buz direction, in order to deter our troops, the enemy fired artillery, mortars and multiple launch rocket systems at the settlements of Shiroke, Blagodatne, Shevchenkove, Prybuzke and Topolyne. At the same time, the enemy is trying to improve the engineering equipment of the advanced positions and mine dangerous areas along the Ingulets River.

The enemy continues to suffer losses in manpower and equipment. According to available information, during the past 24hrs, units of the Defense Forces have destroyed at least 30 units of various equipment and weapons of the enemy. The information is currently being clarified. There is an increase in the number of desertions of the Russian occupiers.