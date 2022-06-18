Russian troops resumed offensive south of Izyum - British intelligence

In the last 48 hours, Russian troops have probably resumed their efforts to advance south of Izyum in order to penetrate the Donetsk region and surround the area around Severodonetsk from the north.

According to Censor.NET with reference to the "EP", this is stated in the daily summary of British intelligence.

It is also reported that since June 14, Russian and separatist officials have said they are trying to create humanitarian corridors so that civilians can be evacuated from Severodonetsk.

"Russia has set a precedent, both earlier in the campaign in Ukraine and Syria, for the use of unilaterally declared" humanitarian "corridors as a mechanism for manipulating the space of hostilities and forcibly relocating the population," the statement said.

Options to leave the city are limited to the destruction of bridges, but Russia's proposed route will lead them to the city of Svativ, deep into Russian-occupied territory.

"If the trapped civilians do not accept the offer to cross the corridor, the Russians are likely to use this as an excuse for making almost no distinction between them and any Ukrainian military targets in the area," the statement said.

