As result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, 323 children died and more than 583 were injured, - Prosecutor General's Office

As of the morning of June 18, 2022, more than 906 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of full-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation. According to official juvenile prosecutors, 323 children were killed and more than 583 injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

It is noted that these figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"Children suffered the most in Donetsk region - 301, Kharkiv region - 170, Kyiv region - 116, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 54, Kherson region - 52, Mykolaiv region - 48, Zaporizhia region - 30, Sumy region - 17," the statement reads.

Thus, on June 16, a 14-year-old boy died as a result of an enemy rocket explosion on the territory of a residential building in one of the villages of the Pologi district of the Zaporizhia region.

On June 17, a 7-year-old boy was injured in a shelling by the occupiers of Mykolaiv.

On June 14, a 15-year-old girl was wounded in an artillery shelling by Russian troops in the village of Savyntsi, Izium district, Kharkiv region.

The bombing and shelling by the Russian armed forces damaged 2,028 educational institutions. Of these, 209 were completely destroyed.

