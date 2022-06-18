Negotiations with Russia can be resumed in August, after "counteroffensive in some places", - Arakhamiya

Ukraine can resume peace talks with Russia from a strengthened position after the counteroffensive. This may happen in late August.

The head of the Ukrainian delegation at the talk to Russia, the head of the faction Sluha people at the Verkhovna Rada David Arakhamia, said about this in a commentary to the Voice of America, remind Censor.NET.

"We do not want to share our plans with the Russians because they can see it in open sources. But I think we will conduct counteroffensive operations in some places," Arakhamiya said, explaining that it will be in late August.

Currently, according to the people's deputy, Ukraine is not considering the possibility of resuming negotiations. At least until it strengthens its forces, and Russian troops will not return to the positions they were in before February 24, the politician said.

"The minimum acceptable deal would be if we kicked them out - or they voluntarily moved to the position they were in before February 24," Arakhamiya said.

After that, it will be possible to discuss the return of all sovereign territories, according to the negotiating team.

"We could consider a political agreement, such as the one we proposed in Istanbul. For example, we have not touched on the Crimean issue for several years. We are not doing it militarily, but we are doing it diplomatically and politically," Arakhamiya said.