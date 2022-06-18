Soldiers of 72nd separate mechanized brigade shot down Russian Su-25 in Donetsk region

Soldiers of the 72nd separate mechanized brigade named after Black Cossacks, on June 18 shot down from the Portable anti-aircraft missile system "Igla" Russian Su-25 aircraft in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the 72nd separate mechanized brigade.

"We are back in Donetsk region. And we are constantly destroying various Colorado evil spirits. And not only from our land. There are also many pests in the sky, but one less," - state in the brigade.

