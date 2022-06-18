Tonight occupiers from MLRS struck blows on Kiev area of ​​Kharkiv, - Synehubiv

At night, the occupiers of the MLRS struck at the Kyiv district of Kharkiv. There was a hit in one of the municipal enterprises of the city.

As Censor.NET reports, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleg Synehubiv reported about it in the telegram.

"Tonight, MLRS struck the Kyiv district of Kharkiv. The balconies of apartments on the 3rd floor were burning in the house. One of the city's public utilities was hit. Fortunately, there were no casualties.



Kharkiv residents are returning to the city. It is important not to lose vigilance. We hold trainings for the population every Friday. We learn how to behave during shelling, how to provide medical care. The war continues, we need to know how to protect ourselves and our families," the statement said.

In addition, Synehubiv noted that the Russians fired on Tsyrkuny, Dergachi, and the Zolochiv community during the day.

"The village of Fartushne was shelled for the first time at night. The rocket hit the premises of an agricultural enterprise. There are no casualties," he wrote.

During the day 3 residents were hospitalized - 2 in Pervomaisky, 1 - Ruska Lozova.

Read more: In Kharkiv direction, fighting is for village of Rubizhne and in area of ​​Izyum - Synehubiv