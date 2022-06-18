Poland can take over air defense of Western Ukraine, - ex-head of National Security Bureau Kozei

If Russia continues to shell Ukraine's border areas with Poland, Warsaw could take over air defenses over the western regions.

This was stated by Brigadier General, former head of the Polish National Security Bureau Stanislaw Kozei in an interview with Onet, Censor.NET reports with reference to UNIAN.

Speaking about the technical equipment of Ukraine and Russia, the Polish general noted that compared to the beginning of the war, Ukrainians have a lot of modern military equipment from the West. In this case, the Russians lose because they rely on obsolete, Soviet or post-Soviet equipment. However, quantitatively, obviously, Russia still poses a serious threat.

Describing the situation with air security in Ukraine, Kozei suggested the possibility of missile defense of the western regions, given the proximity of missile strikes to the Polish border.

"We have arguments to provide preventive insurance and inform Russia about it. If it does not stop attacking our border with long-range missiles, we can introduce day-to-day missile defense over Western Ukraine," said the Polish BNSD leader.

He stressed that Russia had already lost the war at the political and strategic levels. At the same time, he has no doubt that Russia will leave Russia in Ukraine clearly weakened.

"Its strategic capabilities will diminish, its position in the international arena will deteriorate significantly, and the standard of living of Russians will fall significantly. In this sense, we can say that Russia is losing this war," Kozei said.

Kozei also stressed the importance of the battle for Donbas.

"Its outcome could be decisive for the future of Ukraine, as well as for the Baltic states and Poland. The potential attack by Putin's troops on Poland and the Baltic states is not a political fabrication, it is very likely that a situation may arise. But only if Russia wins a complete victory over Ukraine. The Kremlin sees victory as: victory in the Donbas, a successful attack on Odesa, the conquest of the whole south, the removal of Zelensky and the establishment of a pro-Russian government (modeled on Lukashenko). If Russia succeeded, it would be a very dangerous situation. In a wave of euphoria over victory, the Russian people will be more insistent on bearing the burdens of sanctions. And he will be ready to "finish off the West," says Kozei.