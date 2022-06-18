Johnson on "Ukraine fatigue" talks: Britain will provide Kyiv with strategic stability in long run

It is important that the UK continues to show support for Ukraine in the long run, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told reporters after returning from Kyiv.

This was reported by Reuters, Censor.NET reports with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

Johnson said that "when they start talking about 'Ukraine fatigue', it is crucial to show that we are with Ukraine in the long run and that we are giving it the strategic resilience it needs."

"When Russian troops are advancing step by step, and it is vital for us to show what we know - Ukraine can win and will win," he said.

According to Reuters, some members of the Conservative Party criticized their leader for preferring to travel to Kyiv instead of attending a party conference in the north of England.