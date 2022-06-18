Ukraine can and should hold Eurovision, - Johnson

Next year's Eurovision Song Contest is to take place in Ukraine, although organizers are proposing to move it to the United Kingdom due to the war in Ukraine.

This was stated by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Of course, I would like Eurovision to be held in our country, but they won, and they deserve to hold the competition, I think they can and should hold it," Johnson said.

"There is a whole year ahead. Everything will be fine before the start of the Eurovision Song Contest, and I hope that Ukrainians will receive it," he said.

"I believe that Kyiv or any other safe Ukrainian city will be a great place to hold a competition," Johnson said.

As you know, the European Language Union (EBU) has decided that the song contest Eurovision-2023 will not take place in Ukraine due to the current situation. It is possible that it will be the United Kingdom, whose representative took second place in the competition. Ukraine has won Eurovision three times - in 2004, 2016 and 2022, and has hosted the competition twice so far - in 2005 and 2017, respectively. In both cases, the event took place in Kyiv.