Operational information of General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine at 6:00 pm on June 18

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 on June 18

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The report states: "One hundred and fifteenth days of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissya areas remained without significant changes.

In the northern direction, the enemy continues to demonstrate the presence of its troops in the border areas of Bryansk and Kursk regions.

In the Slobozhansky direction, the enemy is holding back the defense of the previously occupied borders, using the available means of fire destruction and trying to prevent the advance of units of the Defense Forces in the direction of the state border of Ukraine.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy carried out artillery shelling in the areas of the settlements of Dementievka, Pecheniha, Korobochkine, Bayrak, Verkhniy Saltiv, Kharkiv, Kapitolivka, and Tsyrkuny.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy used mortars, artillery and rocket-propelled grenade launchers in the areas of the settlements of Hrushuvakha, Dolyna, Morosivka, Pryshib, and Chepil. It is trying to create favorable conditions for the continuation of offensive operations in the direction of Izium - Sloviansk.

In the Krasnopillia area, Ukrainian soldiers inflicted heavy losses on the enemy when he tried to conduct reconnaissance in combat.

In the Lyman direction, the occupiers used artillery near the lighthouses.

In the Severodonetsk direction, the enemy continues to fire from artillery and jet artillery in the areas of the settlements of Metolkine, Bila Hora, and Ustynivka. He tried to carry out assault operations in order to establish full control over the city of Severodonetsk, but was unsuccessful.

As a result of fire damage and assault, the enemy has partial success in the village of Metolkine, trying to gain a foothold. Our soldiers repulsed the assault in the direction of Sirotyn.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy launched an air strike near Berestove.

In the Avdiivka, Novopavlivsk, and Zaporizhia directions, the enemy continues systematic shelling in order to prevent the regrouping of units of our troops in other directions. He used barrel and jet artillery in the areas of Zhelanne, Orlivka, Opytne, Vodiane, Novodanylivka, Shcherbaky, Malynivka, and Temyrivka.

In the South Bug and Tavriia directions, the enemy fired artillery at the districts of Oleksandrivka, Novohryhorivka, Shiroky, Kvitnevy, and Pervomaisky.

In the waters of the Black and Azov Seas there is a relocation of the ship-boat composition of the Black Sea Fleet.

The enemy continues to suffer significant losses in the course of hostilities on the territory of Ukraine."

