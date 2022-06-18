Ukraine has accumulated in storage more than 10 billion cubic meters of gas for heating season, - Shmyhal

More than 10 billion cubic meters of gas have already been accumulated in Ukraine's underground gas storage facilities, and this volume is constantly growing.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Censor.NET reports.

Shmyhal stressed that preparations are underway for a very difficult heating season, so the government is calculating all possible scenarios.

"We are preparing for all possible scenarios. The government meeting approved a document stipulating that at the beginning of the heating season in October, our underground gas storage facilities must have sufficient gas reserves for the uninterrupted passage of the heating season under any circumstances. These are guarantees that the country will be warm and we will be able to spend the next winter in peace," the Prime Minister said.

