The chairman of the Kherson regional council Oleksandr Samoilenko voiced who from the top management of area promoted the Russian invasion

According to Censor.NET, the official said in an interview with Ukrinform.

"Now we also know about the detention of the assistant chief of the Kherson DSSU - the head of the Anti-Terrorist Center Igor Sadokhin, who worked for the enemy," said Samoilenko.

According to him, it was Sadokhin who "betrayed the enemy with a network of minefields and coordinated the actions of Russian aircraft when escorting a column of the Kherson SSU to evacuation."

"He was detained in March. And after the inspection, I understand that the President of Ukraine (Volodymyr Zelensky - ed.) Fired Serhii Kryvoruchko, the head of the Security Service of Ukraine in the Kherson region, and deprived him of the rank of general. Law enforcement officers also work there now" added Oleksandr Samoilenko.

