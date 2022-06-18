Rashists fired rockets at gas processing plant in Kharkiv region, large-scale fire continues -RMA
Russian occupants shelled a gas processing plant in Izyum District of Kharkiv Region, resulting in a large-scale fire.
This was stated by Head of the Kharkiv Military Administration Oleg Synehubiv, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.
"In Izyum region the occupants shelled a gas processing plant. A large-scale fire broke out, rescuers are localizing the fire," Synehubiv wrote in Telegram channel.
According to preliminary reports, several rockets were hit by the Rashists. Private houses were also damaged.