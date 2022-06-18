Pentagon is considering additional deliveries of MLRS for Ukraine - Politico

The U.S. Department of Defense plans to increase supplies of HIMARS multiple rocket launchers to the Ukrainian military.

According to Censor.NЕТ, with reference to Politico, this was stated by several US officials.

According to their information, the U.S. intends to send four more MLRS to Ukraine as part of the next military aid package. But agreement on a decision has not yet been reached.

"The Defense Department is still weighing all options, and the decision to send four more HIMARS is not yet final," the Pentagon official stressed.

According to him, the decision to transfer the MLRS will be based "on the urgent needs of Ukraine."

At the same time, the Biden administration added that in addition to HIMARS, the delivery of projectiles is also planned.

"We expect more HIMARS and more guided missiles to be transferred soon," the official noted.

