Ukraine received from Germany little more than third of promised weapons - Bild

Since February 24, Ukraine has received from Germany 35% of the promised military aid in the amount of 192 million euros.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Bild.

According to Ukraine Support Tracker monitoring by the IfW Institute in Kiel, the difference between promised and delivered weapons is very large.

By June 7, Germany had pledged 542 million euros in aid to Ukraine. This ranks fourth after the United States, Poland and Great Britain. However, so far there have been deliveries of 192 million euros - 35%. Therefore, the FRG ranks eighth on the list of countries supplying weapons to Ukraine.

The United States promised the most weapons (4.14 billion euros). They are also the leaders in supplies (1.97 billion euros), accounting for 48% of the pledged weapons. The countries that have supplied 100% of the promised weapons are Norway, France, Latvia, Italy, Belgium, Luxembourg, Finland, Croatia, Bulgaria, Austria, Romania and Poland. Although the total supply there is lower than in Germany.

It is noted that recently the number of promised weapons in Germany has increased. This explains the difference between promises and deliveries.