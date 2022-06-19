Of Russian Federation reformats ship group in Black Sea, - OK "South"

Russia is reformatting the Black Sea Shipping Group and focusing on the submarine fleet.

This is stated in the summary of the operational command "South", reports Censor.NET.

By reformatting the fleet, the enemy is trying to minimize losses at sea. Currently, the occupiers are ready for a missile strike by 28 "Caliber". About 20 were reported the day before.

It is also reported that Russia has concentrated two surface-to-air missile ships and three submarines at sea. The occupiers have three large landing ships to perform combat missions.

