Russian occupiers reported that more than 307,000 Ukrainian children had already been abducted

The Russian military said more than 307,000 children had been deported from Russia to Ukraine since the start of the war.

This was stated by the head of the National Center for Defense Management of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mizintsev, quoted by "Interfax", reports Censor.NET.

According to Mizintsev, a total of 1,936,911 Ukrainians have been deported to Russia since the beginning of the war, of whom 307,423 are children.

Read more: As result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, 323 children died and more than 583 were injured, - Prosecutor General's Office

The Russians claim to have received more than 2.7 million applications from those wishing to move to Russia from more than 2,000 settlements in Ukraine.