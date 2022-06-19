There are already two people killed in missile strike on oil depot in Dnipropetrovsk region

One of the victims died at the hospital.

The chairman of the Dnepropetrovsk regional military administration Valentin Reznichenko reported about it on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"One of the victims died at the hospital due to a rocket attack on an oil depot in the Novomoskovsk district. Doctors did everything. But they could not save. This hostile" arrival "took the lives of two people," he wrote.

Read more: Fuel tank shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region: one person killed, 13 injured, fire extinguished all night

As Censor.NET previously reported, the Russians hit an oil depot in the Dnipropetrovsk region on the evening of June 18. One victim and 13 injured were initially reported, two of whom are in hospital. The flames were extinguished all night. The oil depot is still on fire, now fifty firefighters are putting out the fire.