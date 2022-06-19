3.4 million refugees from Ukraine have received temporary protection status in Europe - UN

Most Ukrainian refugees have officially registered their status in Poland, Germany and the Czech Republic.

This was reported by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), informs Censor.NET with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

According to data collected from national governments, the largest number of refugees with temporary protection status in Poland - 1 million 169.5 thousand. At the same time, according to the Polish Border Guard Service, 4.166 million people arrived from the beginning of the war until June 18, and 2.195 million left for Ukraine in the opposite direction.

It is followed by Germany and the Czech Republic, where the number of refugees registered for temporary protection from Ukraine amounted to 641.39 thousand and 373.82 thousand, respectively.

In addition to Poland, the Czech Republic, Germany and Italy, more than 50,000 refugees from Ukraine registered for temporary protection status also in Spain - 119.74 thousand, France - 87.97 thousand, Slovakia - 78.11 thousand (out of 270 thousand), Austria - 71.83 thousand, Great Britain - 70.5 thousand, the Netherlands - 64.48 thousand and Switzerland - 55.92 thousand.

Russia and Belarus should be mentioned separately, with 1 million 230.8 thousand and 16.66 thousand people crossing the Ukrainian border, respectively. There are no data on any status of these people, as well as data on crossing the border of Ukraine in the opposite direction.

In total, according to the UN on June 16, 7.704 million people left Ukraine since the beginning of the war, while 2.559 million returned (excluding Hungary, Russia and Belarus). According to this information, the total number of refugees since the beginning of the UN war is estimated at 4.9 million people, including in Russia - more than 1.2 million people.

UNHCR estimates the number of internally displaced persons in Ukraine as more than 7.1 million due to Russia's war. In addition, about 15.7 million people are estimated to be in need of humanitarian assistance and protection.