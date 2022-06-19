Ministry of Internal Affairs plans to demine occupied territories of Ukraine within year after end of hostilities

The Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that they intend to demine the occupied territories of Ukraine in a year, not 3-5 after the end of the fighting, as previously planned.

As Censor.NET reports, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported about it on Telegram. .

"The leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs understands the scale of the" mine legacy "left behind by the occupying forces, and is already making every effort to speed up the humanitarian demining of the occupied territories. But the issue of purchasing modern pyrotechnic equipment is acute," the statement reads.

Specialists of the Ministry of Internal Affairs need robotic machines that can quickly and safely demine large areas. That is why negotiations are underway with Japan, the United States, Canada and European countries. According to the ministry, Ukraine aims to get the necessary equipment as soon as possible.

"And if these steps are implemented and everything planned succeeds, we can say with confidence that the timing of full demining will be significantly changed. And it will take not 3-5 years, as previously planned, but much less," the Interior Ministry said.

