Kherson and Melitopol can dismiss in coming weeks, - Fedorov

The Armed Forces may liberate Kherson and Melitopol from the Russian occupiers in the coming weeks.

The mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov daclared it, Censor.NET reports.

"Our heroic Armed Forces have made significant progress and are already on the borders of Kherson. And I am sure that in the coming weeks, the city of Kherson will be liberated by our heroic military. The same situation in the direction of the city of Melitopol. Our armed forces have already advanced more than 10 km in the direction of Melitopol," he said.

Fedorov added that Ukraine now receives a lot of weapons from Western countries, which brings us closer to victory.

"I hope that in the near future it will be enough to deoccupy our occupied cities and save us from the pressure of our residents," he said.