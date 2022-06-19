Council banned Russian music in public places

The Verkhovna Rada supported the draft law amending some laws of Ukraine on support of the national music product and restriction of public use of the music product of the aggressor state.

The corresponding law was passed on June 19, Censor.NET reports.

Law 7273-d defined the concept of national music product, introduced programs for its support and development, including by granting, prohibited public performance, display, demonstration of phonograms, videograms and music videos made by a singer (singer) who after 1991 was a citizen of the aggressor state or a natural person registered in Russia.

Public performance and demonstration, as well as the use of phonograms, videograms and music videos of performers supporting Russian aggression will be prohibited.

Restrictions will apply until the liberation of all occupied Ukrainian territories and the cessation of Russian aggression.

Read more: Ministry of Internal Affairs plans to demine occupied territories of Ukraine within year after end of hostilities

A separate list of performers condemning Russian aggression will be created in Ukraine - their compositions can be heard on the radio and in public.

In addition, the law prohibits the play of music and movies in the cabin of buses and taxis without the consent of passengers.

The share of Ukrainian songs must reach at least 40% of the number of radio compositions.

75% of the daily volume of TV and radio broadcasts should also be spoken by the state.