Armed Forces destroyed ammunition depot of Russian troops in Nova Kakhovka. - Nemchinov

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine will work out a clear mechanism for introducing a visa regime for Russians from July 1.

The Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleh Nemchinov reported about it, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"First, we have existing agreements with visa centers of the Russian Federation, as far as Deputy Foreign Minister Mykola Tochytskyi informed us at a government meeting. Secondly, proposals will be made to the President of Ukraine to choose a country that will temporarily represent Ukraine's interests in the Russian Federation," Nemchinov said.

According to him, after the relevant decision is made, the Foreign Ministry will additionally inform about the method of obtaining a visa and its cost.

"From July 1, citizens of the Russian Federation who do not have a permanent residence permit in Ukraine or a pre-opened visa, such as work or other visas that exist, will not be able to enter Ukraine through checkpoints operating on the Ukrainian border," said Nemchinov.

We will remind, on June 17 the Cabinet of Ministers passed the resolution by which introduced a visa regime for citizens of the Russian Federation. The Russian Duma has stated that it will not introduce visas for Ukrainians.