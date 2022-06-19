Operational information of General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine at 6:00 pm on June 19

Operational information as of 6:00 pm on 19.06.2022 regarding the Russian invasion

"The aggressor continues to launch missile and air strikes on military and civilian infrastructure in our country.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, certain units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus perform tasks to cover the Belarusian-Ukrainian border, carry out fortification equipment in the Gomel region, and conduct electronic reconnaissance.

In the Siversky direction, units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue engineering equipment positions in the border areas of the Kursk region. There is an increase in the air defense system in the Bryansk region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy fired intensively at the positions of our troops from barrel and jet artillery. He conducted reconnaissance by fighting in the area of ​​the settlement of Rubizhne, had no success.

The enemy did not take any active action in the Sloviansk direction. The main focus of the enemy is to gather resources in order to carry out a further offensive in the direction of the city of Sloviansk. The enemy fired on the positions of our troops and conducted air reconnaissance of the Orlan-10 UAV.

No active actions of the occupiers were recorded in the Lyman direction.

In the Severodonetsk direction, the enemy conducts round-the-clock air reconnaissance of the Orlan-10 UAV. Conducts assault operations in order to establish full control over the city of Severodonetsk, hostilities continue, the enemy is unsuccessful.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy launched helicopter strikes near Yakovlivka and rocket attacks in the areas of Travneve, Dolomitne, Zaitseve, and New York.

On the eastern outskirts of the village of Berestov, Ukrainian soldiers successfully repulsed an enemy assault.

The enemy did not take active action in the Avdiivka, Kurakhiv, Novopavliv, and Zaporizhia areas. In the Avdiivka direction, there is an increase in the intensity of artillery shelling of our positions.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy fired on the peaceful settlements of Lymany, Lupareve, Nova Zoria, Tavriyske, Novohryhorivka, Bilousove, Kniazivka, Topolyne, Velyka Kostromka, and Osokorivka. The enemy is improving the engineering equipment of the first and second lines of defense.

The Russian occupiers are stepping up the air defense system in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region.

Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to inflict significant losses on enemy troops and keep the defense stable in all directions," the statement reads.