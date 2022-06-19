Occupiers are detaining and beating men en masse in Kherson region

In the Kherson region, mass detentions of men in the Stanislav community have been reported.

This was announced on Facebook by Deputy Director of the Center for Middle East Studies Serhii Danilov, Censor.NET reports.

"Stanislav, Tomina Balka, and the surrounding villages on the right bank of the Kherson region report mass detentions of men regardless of age," the statement said.

According to him, people are being held in pits and beaten. For no apparent reason, all in a row. They also take away and plunder the property of communities and people.

