Ukraine withdrew from three more agreements operating within CIS

The Verkhovna Rada passed laws on Ukraine's withdrawal from the three agreements in force within the Commonwealth of Independent States.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Svoboda.

Thus, at a sitting of the parliament on June 19, the deputies passed a law on withdrawal from the agreement on cooperation in the development and use of cellular mobile communication systems among the CIS member states; on withdrawal from the Protocol amending the agreement on courier services, which concerned the right to keep and use firearms; on withdrawal from the agreement on support and development of small business in the CIS member states.

In addition, today the Council terminated the 1996 agreement between Ukraine and Russia on scientific and technical cooperation. The law enters into force on the day following the day of its publication.

Read more: Сouncil exempted servicemen from paying military service

On Sunday, June 19, the Verkhovna Rada passed a total of 15 laws and 3 resolutions, in the first reading - two bills.