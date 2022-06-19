Foreign Ministry is actively persuading McDonald's to resume work, process is moving, - Kuleba

Currently, there are conditions for the resumption of McDonald's in Ukraine, the Foreign Ministry is actively persuading the network to return.

This was announced on Facebook by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Censor.NET informs.

"With the start of a full-scale invasion, the company, like many others, has suspended restaurants in Ukraine for security reasons. But we at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are convinced that now there are conditions for the resumption of their work, so we actively persuade them to return.

A few weeks ago, we contacted the Ukrainian office and then McDonald’s headquarters in the United States. We also raised this issue in official contacts with the US government, as McDoe is one of the most famous American brands. The process is moving," the minister said.

Read more: Occupiers are detaining and beating men en masse in Kherson region