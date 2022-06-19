Armed Forces repulsed attack of occupiers in area of Toshkivka, - Haidai

The Russian occupiers are trying to capture Severodonetsk completely, but are suffering significant losses.

The head of the Luhansk RMA Serhii Haidai reported about it, Censor.NET informs.

"The most difficult military situation in Ukraine is in the Luhansk region. Fierce fighting continues in Severodonetsk, orcs are trying to capture the city completely, but they fail, and the rashists are suffering massive losses.

Today the Russians tried to make a breakthrough in the area of ​​Toshkivka, they even succeeded, but after the work of our artillery - the occupiers were defeated," he said.

According to Haidai, Lysychansk is under the control of Ukrainian troops, but the city is under constant racist shelling.

"Quiet" evacuation continues, rubber cargoes are delivered daily, - the head of OVA thought.

