Russian occupiers fired Dnipropetrovsk region during the day, no victims and destruction are reported, - Regional Council

During the day, Russian occupiers fired on the territory of Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by the head of a regional council Nikolay Lukashuk, Censor.NЕТ. informs.

"Today, the Russian occupation forces again fired on the border areas of the Zelenodolsk and Apostolic communities. No casualties or no damage was reported, all communications are in operaion.



In addition, the Hurricanes fired on the area near the village of Pershe Travnya in the Kryvyi Rih district. The occupiers aimed at the fields," - he said.

According to him, fighting between units of the Armed Forces and enemy forces in the Kherson region near the Kryvyi Rih region was recorded during the day.

"In all other areas of Dnipropetrovsk region the situation was quiet. There are no Russian occupation troops in the region and there will not be any, because our borders are protected enough", summarised Lukashuk.

