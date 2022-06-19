SES's employee was killed by Russian occupiers in Skadovsk, - deputy of a regional council Khlan

In the temporarily occupied Skadovsk, the Russian military killed a State Emergency Service officer.

This was reported by the member of Kherson regional council, Sergey Khlan, according to Censor.NЕТ.

"Unfortunately, the Kherson region is shocked by the murder of a SES officer in Skadovsk. The man was investigating the site of the explosion, and after work was abducted from his home by the Russian military. He was later found dead," the statement said.

According to him, the Russian are looting, terrorizing the civilian population, kidnapping people, mocking them, beating them just like that, threatening farmers and entrepreneurs, taking away businesses, especially those that are helping or have helped the Armed Forces.

The occupiers also intensified searches at checkpoints in Kherson.

