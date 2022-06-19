Two civilians were killed as a result of attack by occupiers in Donetsk region, 12 people are wounded, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

Two civilians were killed on June 19 as a result of shelling by the occupiers in Donetsk region. 12 people were injured.

This was reported by the head of RMA Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NЕТ reports.

"During June 19, the Russians killed two civilians in Donetsk region: in Maksimilianivka and Zaitsevo. Another 12 people were injured.

It is currently impossible to determine the exact number of casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha, "the statement said.

