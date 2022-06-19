Residents of Zalizny in Donetsk region came under fire while bringing water - a child is among wounded

During the delivery of technical water to the town of Zalizne, Toretsk community, Donetsk region, local residents came under fire.

This was reported by the head of Toretsk city military administration Vasyl Chynchyk in a video address, Censor.NЕТ informs.

"During the next delivery of technical water in the town of Zalizne, our residents came under fire, as a result of which an employee of the utility company lost three fingers, a woman born in 1986 was seriously injured in the thigh," he said.

Also, according to Chinchik, a child born in 2013 received a severe forearm injury.

Read more: Two civilians were killed as a result of attack by occupiers in Donetsk region, 12 people are wounded, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

The official urged city residents not to neglect their lives and evacuate as long as possible.