IT specialists will be allowed to go abroad, - Deputy Head of Ministry of digital transformation Bornyakov

Men in the IT industry may be allowed to go abroad during martial law.

Alexander Bornyakov, Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation for IT Development, said this in an interview to "the Facts", Censor.NEТ reports.

He explained that when the war broke out, 70% of IT companies managed not only not to slow down, but also to attract new customers, and a little more than half of the companies expect to grow their business even during the war.

According to Bornyakov, the problem of going abroad is becoming more urgent because no one expected the war to last so long, and now no one knows when it will end.

"Personal contact is very important. There are things like conferences, business forums where you have to attend, showcase your business and attract new customers. It could have been postponed for a month or two, but now we have such a situation, when it's impossible to postpone any longer", - he noted.

The Deputy Minister said that the Ministry of digital transformation together with the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff and the Ministry of Economy are creating a mechanism by which it will be possible to leave for a short time provided there are guarantees that a person will return to work.

"In a few days there should be a joint decision. It is necessary that all branches of government make this decision, first of all the Ministry of Defense. We see that there is already understanding. It is a maximum of two or three weeks, but I think even if it will be about 5-7 working days, that will be enough to resolve the issue and go back, "Bornyakov said.

He explained that the model assumes that the company will submit a limited list of people - for example, no more than 10% - and it will be considered by the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Economy, which will issue a permit. It is received by border guards and the person who needs it. After that, he can travel to the country specified in the permit for the period specified in the permit.

In addition, the Ministry of digital transformation is considering a reservation system for certain specialists.

This is a big problem, because if there is a contract and a customer who pays for a large team of IT professionals, and it can be hundreds of thousands of dollars a month, and then take away a few key people from this team, the work can stop completely. Therefore, we plan to make a booking mechanism through the Diya program, "said the Deputy Minister.

According to him, the position of the ministry is that today IT specialists are not a priority category for mobilization.

"We are working to ensure that at least some of the companies can book the most critical employees, and they can continue to fulfill their obligations to customers. To date, more than a thousand people have managed to book under the standard mechanism to save business and jobs for companies, but the IT industry is 280 thousand people ", - declared Bornyakov.

He clarified that there is a current booking mechanism, but it is very complex and opaque.

