Control over Metolkin near Severodonetsk has been lost

Control over Metolkin near Severodonetsk was lost, and in the industrial zone of the city - hell from the shelling.

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai reported about it on Facebook, informs Censor.NET.

According to him, the racists intensified artillery and air shelling. The Russians are firing heavily on the Severodonetsk industrial zone and the outskirts of the city. The same is true in the Toshkivka and Ustynivka districts, because the occupiers want to make a breakthrough there, and for this purpose a large amount of equipment was brought there.

"Fighting is taking place in many villages around Severodonetsk and Lysychansk. Unfortunately, we do not control Metolkine near the regional center. Orcs continue to use "creeping" tactics - Luhansk region is being destroyed with all possible weapons," the head of the region said.

He also noted that the "quiet" evacuation continues from Lysychansk by employees of military administrations, police, rescuers and volunteers. From the settlements where active hostilities continue, people are taken out by military on armored vehicles.

"Our defenders are successful in street battles, but enemy artillery predominates. The racists are destroying Lysychansk in advance. Local traitors help the orcs in the destruction - they adjust the fire on the buildings where people are hiding and important structures for life. Luhansk region will be defended to the last, we will restrain the horde as long as necessary," Haidai sums up.