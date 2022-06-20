There are no signs of attack of troops of Russian Federation in Zaporizhia, arrival of military equipment of occupiers is fixed, - secretary of City Council Kurtev
The secretary of the Zaporizhia city council Anatolyi Kurtev reported about it on Telegram, informs Censor.NET.
According to him, the Russian troops continue to concentrate equipment and manpower in Vasylivka and Pologi districts and carry out artillery shelling of settlements near the demarcation line.
"Also, our intelligence continues to receive information about the movement of occupiers' equipment. In particular, the arrival of military equipment and enemy personnel in the village of Berezivka, Pologiv district, was recorded. And in the village of Zapovitne, Vasylivka district, the movement of a convoy of trucks in the direction of Energodar was recorded. In addition, there is information about the movement of a column of military equipment and fuel trucks between the settlements of Vasylivka district," Kurtev added.