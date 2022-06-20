Council ratified Istanbul Convention

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the Istanbul Convention.

The people's deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported about it, Censor.NET informs.

"Parliament has supported the ratification of the Istanbul Convention on the Prevention of Violence against Women and Domestic Violence," the statement said.

According to him, 259 people's deputies supported the ratification, only 8 people were against.

The Istanbul Convention is an international treaty of the Council of Europe that criminalizes violence against women, domestic violence, harassment, forced marriages, abortions and sterilization.

