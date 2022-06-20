Rospropaganda is desperately trying to create impression that whole world is calling on Ukraine to surrender to Kremlin, - CCD

Russian propaganda is manipulating the statement of the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Kingdom Liz Trass about the return of Ukraine to the talks.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram channel of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council.

The Kremlin media is spreading misinformation that the head of the British Foreign Office insists on returning Ukraine to negotiations with Russia and joining the Baltic states and Poland in the negotiation process.

The CCD stated that in fact, on June 16, Trass declared support for Ukraine by the British Government and stressed that their country "cannot allow Ukraine to be forced to give up territory."

At the same time, the British Foreign Secretary stressed that the end of the war will take place at the negotiating table, and the United Kingdom is now working to involve Poland and the Baltic states in the negotiation process.

The CCD warns that Russia continues to manipulate the statements of representatives of Ukraine's allies. In this way, she is trying to create the impression that the whole world is urging Ukraine to surrender through negotiations in positions favorable to the Kremlin.