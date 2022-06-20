We will do everything possible that Ukrainians returned as soon as Russia leaves our earth, - Zelensky

More than 5 million people have fled Ukraine in the war of 2022, but the country will do everything possible to bring them home.

President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote about this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports. .

"117th day of the war. During this time, more than 5 million Ukrainians were forced to leave their homes and go abroad. In principle, I do not want to call them refugees. I believe they will return home. As soon as Russia leaves our land. As soon as peace is established. We will do everything possible for this," Zelensky stressed.

It will be recalled that June 20 is World Refugee Day.

Read more: In State Duma of Russian Federation threaten to strike on "decision-making centers" because of attack of "Boyko's towers"