Occupiers again postponed annexation of occupied territories to Russia - intelligence

According to intelligence, mass resistance in the occupied territories thwarted Russian plans to "voluntarily" join the regions. "Referendums" were postponed to autumn.

This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, Censor.NET informs.

"According to the new plans, the Russians aim to gradually change the military administration to the so-called civilian one. However, due to the opposition of local deadlines to imitate the establishment of a peaceful life, it was postponed again. Now in the fall," the statement said.

The Center also noted that the Russians plan to establish a "legal framework" under Russian law and begin the initial year. For the latter, they are going to attract teachers from the occupied Crimea, as most local teachers have left the occupied regions or refuse to cooperate with the Russians.

Read more: Occupiers sharply increased intensity of shelling in Kharkiv, - Terekhov

"Despite the repression, the locals continue to resist, so there is no question of any" voluntary "accession. At the same time, given that the resistance has a growing tendency, it is likely that the Russians will still have to postpone the deadline for the transfer of power to the "civil administration", ie merchant collaborators," the Center added.