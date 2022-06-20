Britain will facilitate entry into country for underage Ukrainians - Times

The British government will establish new rules for the entry of minors into Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to The Times.

It is noted that according to the new decision of the government, underage Ukrainian refugees will be able to enter the UK unaccompanied.

"A new change in the rules will allow hundreds of refugee children and adolescents to enter the UK," The Times said.

It is worth noting that previously persons under the age of 18 were banned from entering the UK without parents or guardians.

Read more: 3.4 million refugees from Ukraine have received temporary protection status in Europe - UN