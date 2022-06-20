Robbery of pensioners began in Mariupol: People with weapons take money received from occupiers

The first robberies of pensioners began in Russian-occupied Mariupol.

The adviser to the mayor Petro Andryushchenko reported about it, Censor.NET informs.

"The first robberies of pensioners have already begun. Given that this is the most vulnerable part of the population and has already received money from the occupiers - robberies have begun. People with weapons take away everything they get. It is difficult to say unequivocally who it is. But the DPR police close their eyes and pretend that nothing happened. And this is just the beginning, "he said.

According to Andryushchenko, this is part of the scenario of population control not through a repressive machine, but through gangs.

"The leaders of which will be controlled by the Russians (including the Kadyrovites based in Novoazovsk). In addition to robberies, looters have already openly taken to the streets to sell jewelry looted from shops. The main buyers are Russian martyrs and other Russian-Donetsk bastards. There are also improvised pawnshops here, where Mariupol residents give jewelry for nothing. Mr. Ftitz, who heads the Zhovtnevy (Central) District Administration of the Occupiers, is "covering up". He agrees on "patents", not without the city administration. Collaborators continue their business on the bones," the mayor's adviser added.

