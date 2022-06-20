Ukraine can rise from ashes, and aggressor state will remain - only with losses and degradation, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the migration crisis in Europe caused by the Russian war should be the last such crisis.

According to Censor.NET, the president stated this during a speech at the opening of the Global Policy Forum of the Institute of International Political Studies.

"We must do absolutely everything so that after our victory - I have no doubt about it - we could not just restore normal living conditions where the Russian occupiers tried to leave only charred debris, but to build a life so modern, so safe that it was a blow to the aggressor.

That is, not only sanctions, not only the physical losses of the Russian army on the battlefield, but also the very fact of restoring life in Ukraine. Life itself is a priority.

The very fact that we can rise from the ashes. And the aggressor state will remain so - only with losses and degradation," the president said.

According to Zelensky, the migration crisis in Europe caused by the Russian war should be the last such crisis.

"So that any other aggressor does not even think that with the help of war it will be possible to destroy the life of any European country," the head of state added.

