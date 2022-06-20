Fighting for control over Severodonetsk proceeds, attempt of assault on Bakhmut direction is repulsed, - General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on 20.06.2022.

"117 days of heroic opposition of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion last. The Russian aggressor continues to launch missile and air strikes on military and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

In the Volyn, Polissya, and Siversky directions without significant changes. In the latter, the enemy fired on civilian infrastructure in the border areas of Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy, in order to identify weaknesses in the defense of our troops, tried unsuccessfully to conduct reconnaissance by fighting near Rtyshchivka. In addition, shelling of civilian infrastructure was recorded in the areas of the settlements of Uda, Ukrainka, Korobochkine, Mykhailivka, and Petrivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, the main focus of the enemy is on holding positions. He carried out artillery shelling in the areas of the settlements of Dibrivne, Hrushuvakha, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Krasnopillia, and Dolyna. In the area of ​​the settlement of Bohorodychne our defenders successfully repulsed the enemy assault. The enemy did not take active action in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Severodonetsk direction, the occupiers continue to fire from artillery and rocket-propelled grenade launchers at units of our troops. Inflicted air strikes on civilian infrastructure in the areas of Ustynivka and Lysychansk. Artillery shelling of civilian infrastructure was recorded near Lysychansk, Hirsky, and Ustynivka. Fighting continues for control of the city of Severodonetsk. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers thwarted attempts to storm the enemy in the areas of Myrna Dolyna and Bila Hora.

On the Bakhmut direction, under cover of artillery attacks, around the settlement of Mykolaivka the sabotage and reconnaissance group of the enemy tried to operate. As a result of the fire received from our soldiers, she retreated. Later, the enemy attempted an assault, but was unsuccessful. In addition, the occupiers fired on civilian infrastructure in the settlements of Bilohorivka, Berestove, Yakovlevka, Pokrovske. They launched air strikes near Maloriazantsevo and Bilohorivka.

In the Avdiivka, Kurakhiv, Novopavlivsk, and Zaporizhia directions, the enemy did not take active action. It fired on civilian infrastructure near Kamyanka, Huliaipole, Avdiivka, Vuhledar, Malynivka, and Zaliznychny. It struck air strikes on the settlements of Mali Shcherbaki, Marinka, Vuhledar, Kostiantynivka, and Novomykhailivka.

In the South Bug direction, in order to restrain our units' actions, he fired artillery and mortar shells at the areas of Chervonyi Yar, Kalynivka, Topolyne, and Zelenyi Hai.

Due to the significant losses, the personnel of certain units of the occupying forces have a very low level of moral and psychological condition and are looking for an opportunity to avoid further participation in hostilities. Thus, according to available information, this is especially common among the personnel of the 1st Army Corps of the Russian occupation forces. In the divisions which are deduced on restoration of combat capability from the areas of Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Popasna.

We urge you to use official sources of information and not to spread rumors. Let's win together! Glory to Ukraine!" it is said in the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.