Prime Minister of Hungary Orbán supports granting Ukraine status of candidate for EU membership

The Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán supports the recommendation of the European Commission on the status of a candidate for EU membership for Ukraine.

During a video conference in preparation for the EU summit on June 23-24, Orban agreed to a proposal to grant Ukraine and Moldova candidate status. At the same time, he said, Georgia and Bosnia and Herzegovina should also receive status at the same pace.

The Prime Ministers of Belgium, Bulgaria, Estonia, Luxembourg and Malta also took part in a video conference hosted by European Council President Charles Michel.

