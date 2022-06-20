Fighting is already going on in Severodonetsk industrial zone, Rashists are advancing along Lysychansk-Bakhmut highway, - Haidai

The head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, spoke about the situation in Luhansk region.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to the page of official in Facebook.

"The situation along the entire line of the Luhansk front is extremely difficult. We state that the orcs are launching a large-scale offensive in our region, they have accumulated enough reserves and today all the free settlements of the region are on fire

In Severodonetsk fighting is already continuing in the industrial zone, Ukrainian troops control only the territory of the Azot plant. Rashists are advancing along the Lysychansk-Bakhmut highway, the settlements close to it are under constant shelling

Lysychansk has been suffering from massive Russian shelling all day long. The number of casualties cannot yet be ascertained," the report reads.

Haidai stressed that Ukrainian defenders are not surrounded, moreover, they inflict significant losses on the enemy. "Hospitals and morgues in the occupied territories are overcrowded with rashists," he said.